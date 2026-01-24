Bandar seri begawan: The public are urged to participate in the Blood Donation Campaigns to be held by the Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, next week towards increasing blood reserves in the country.

According to Radio Television Brunei, on 26th January, the campaign will be held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Bumiputera Complex, Bangar Town, starting at 8:30 in the morning and continuing until 12 noon. Meanwhile, on 28th January, the campaign will take place at Wisma Jaya Building in Jalan Pemancha, starting at 10 in the morning and concluding at 2 in the afternoon.

The public is also welcome to go directly to the Blood Donation Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital to donate blood during office hours. Blood donors are highly encouraged to book their slots through the BloodKad app.