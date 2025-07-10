Blood Donation Campaign Held at Shopping Complex in Berakas

Berakas: In conjunction with World Blood Donor Day, Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (Perbadanan TAIB) and its subsidiaries, Insurans Islam TAIB Holdings Sendirian Berhad and Darussalam Holdings Sendirian Berhad, organized a blood donation campaign at a shopping complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign was held in collaboration with Jerudong Park Medical Centre. Of the 60 people donating, most were regular donors who had been donating blood continuously, alongside new donors who contributed for the first time. The event aimed to support those in need of blood. Among those present was Datin Dayang Hajah Hasnah binti Haji Ibrahim, Managing Director of Perbadanan TAIB.