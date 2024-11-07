Blood Donation Campaign Collects 57 Pints of Blood.



Pulau Muara Besar: A total of 57 pints of blood were collected during the blood donation campaign organized by Hengyi Industries Sendirian Berhad. The event took place at Pulau Muara Besar.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign was held in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The initiative aimed to help replenish the national blood supply, ensuring that essential resources are available for those in need.