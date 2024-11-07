General

Blood Donation Campaign Collects 57 Pints of Blood.

2 days ago


Pulau Muara Besar: A total of 57 pints of blood were collected during the blood donation campaign organized by Hengyi Industries Sendirian Berhad. The event took place at Pulau Muara Besar.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign was held in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The initiative aimed to help replenish the national blood supply, ensuring that essential resources are available for those in need.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Ministry of Home Affairs Honors 118 Retired Officers and Staff in Appreciation Ceremony.

2 days ago

Princess Hajah Masna’s Visit Strengthens Brunei-Philippines Diplomatic Ties.

2 days ago

Closure of INCUFEST 2024 with Prestigious Awards Ceremony.

2 days ago

Brunei Highlights Investment Opportunities at Chennai Seminar.

2 days ago
Back to top button