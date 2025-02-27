Blood Donation Campaign Collects 57 Pints for National Day Celebration



Bandar Seri Begawan: A total of 57 pints of blood were collected during the Blood Donation Campaign held in conjunction with Brunei Darussalam’s 41st National Day Celebration. The event was organized for the Ministry of Education staff and the public and took place at the Ministry of Education’s New Building on 27th February 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign aimed to increase the blood bank reserves at the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The initiative was organized by the Ministry of Education through the Uniformed and Services Division, Co-Curricular Education Department. This effort was in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.