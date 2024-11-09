Blood Donation Campaign Collects 16 Pints of Blood at Temburong Hospital.



Temburong: 16 pints of blood were collected during the Blood Donation Campaign organized by Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Hospital Laboratory Services, Temburong District, on the morning of 9th November. The campaign took place at the hospital, aiming to help increase blood supply and ensure the availability of a safe blood supply.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign also focused on fostering philanthropy by encouraging individuals to donate blood to assist patients in need. The initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing community health and supporting those requiring blood transfusions.