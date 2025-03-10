Bitdeer Completes Testing of its Latest SEAL03 Bitcoin Mining Chip

Initial prototype tests indicate an exceptional power efficiency ratio of 9.7 J/TH

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high performance computing, today announced the successful testing of its latest Bitcoin mining chip, SEAL03, following tape-out.

An exceptional power efficiency ratio of 9.7J/TH – while running at low voltage, ultra power-saving mode – was indicated in the SEAL03 chip’s verification and prototype tests, achieving its performance target as outlined in the SEALMINER technology roadmap. SEAL03 uses one of the most advanced process nodes in partnership with TSMC, a world-leading semiconductor foundry.

Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer, commented, “We are thrilled about SEAL03 achieving a most critical performance milestone following prototype testing. Our unwavering R&D commitment is making possible innovative solutions that are setting new performance benchmarks that will benefit the wider mining ecosystem.”

SEAL03 will be integrated into the Company’s upcoming SEALMINER A3 series mining machines, with mass production scheduled to commence in the latter half of this year. Additionally, R&D work on the upcoming SEAL04 chip is ongoing in line with the Company’s product release roadmap.

With a full-fledged team of professional R&D engineers, Bitdeer will continue to work alongside its customers in contributing to the security of the Bitcoin decentralized network.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group .

About SEALMINER

SEALMINER, a pioneering brand of Bitcoin mining machines under Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), specializes in offering efficient and sustainable mining solutions. SEALMINER integrates Bitdeer’s self-developed SEAL series of mining chips manufactured using advanced process nodes. By continuously improving power efficiency ratios, SEALMINER is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable products and services to customers worldwide.

