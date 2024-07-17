Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Biden Urges Unity and Calm in Wake of Assassination Attempt on Trump

Byadmin

Jul 15, 2024

WASHINGTON — In a solemn address from the Oval Office, US President Joe Biden urged the nation to stand united following an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need for political disagreements to be resolved through peaceful means and not violence.

According to Philippines News Agency, the incident, which involved a shooter targeting Trump during a rally, serves as a stark reminder that political discourse should never escalate to violence. "We debate and disagree, we compare and contrast the character of the candidates, the records, the issues, the agenda, the visions for America. But in America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box," he stated, condemning the use of violence in politics. Biden also remarked on the broader climate of political rhetoric, calling for a reduction in heated exchanges and an increase in peaceful dialogue.

The shooting, which occurred at a field in Butler, Pennsylvania, resulted in the death of one spectator, Corey Comperatore, and critical injuries to two others. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Pennsylvania, was fatally shot by a Secret Service agent after opening fire from an elevated position outside the rally venue. The motive behind Crooks' actions remains unknown, with ongoing investigations by law enforcement.

Earlier in the day, President Biden also mentioned a personal conversation with Donald Trump, expressing relief over Trump's recovery and extending his and First Lady Jill Biden's prayers to Trump and his family. He reiterated his stance against violence in politics, referencing past incidents such as the attack on the Capitol and various threats and attacks on public officials.

By admin

Related Post

General

DOF Advocates for Utilizing Unused GOCC Funds Over New Taxes or Borrowing

Jul 15, 2024 admin
General

BuCor and DOH Launch National Policy to Boost Health Services for Inmates

Jul 15, 2024 admin
General

Bureau of Immigration Collaborates with Agencies to Target ‘Fake Filipinos’ Fraud

Jul 15, 2024 admin

You missed

General

Oil Companies to Implement Price Rollback on July 16 Amid Global Market Shifts

July 15, 2024 admin
General

Oil Companies to Implement Price Rollback on July 16 Amid Global Market Shifts

July 15, 2024 admin
General

Biden Urges Unity and Calm in Wake of Assassination Attempt on Trump

July 15, 2024 admin
General

Biden Urges Unity and Calm in Wake of Assassination Attempt on Trump

July 15, 2024 admin