BIBD Group Reports Strong Financial Success at Annual General Meeting.



Bandar Seri Begawan: Despite uncertainty in the global economy, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) achieved strong financial success and resilience, showing continued commitment to supporting the country’s economic growth. The Minister of Home Affairs emphasised that BIBD’s achievements have steered a dynamic economic landscape. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, as Chairman of BIBD, stated the matter during the BIBD Group Annual General Meeting.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat also shared BIBD’s achievements in 2023, highlighting its role in bolstering economic stability and supporting Wawasan Brunei 2035. The meeting showcased progress in BIBD’s digital transformation efforts. The financial statements for the year ended 2023 were reviewed, and the final dividend was approved during the meeting held in Bandar Seri Begawan.