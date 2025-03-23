Berbagi Rezeki Programme Provides Support to Underprivileged Groups



Bandar Seri Begawan: 30 individuals from the underprivileged group, including senior citizens and new converts, received donations through the Berbagi Rezeki Programme. Organised by the RPN Kampung Mentiri Kawasan Dua Consultative Council in collaboration with Atika Arif Tours Sendirian Berhad and the Aftercare Support Association (AFSA), the donations handover ceremony took place at the residence of the Acting Head of RPN Kampung Mentiri Kawasan Dua on the morning of 23rd March.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the project was organised to alleviate the burden of the less fortunate during the month of Ramadhan and to welcome and celebrate Hari Raya together. The initiative is aimed at providing much-needed support to those who may face difficulties during these significant periods.





The collaborative efforts of the local consultative council and partnering organisations underscore a community commitment to fostering inclusivity and providing aid to those in need. The Berbagi Rezeki Programme reflects an ongoing dedication to social welfare and communal harmony, particularly during times of cultural and religious significance.

