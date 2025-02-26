General

Belait District Religious Affairs Office Organizes Bersama Memeduli Programme

2 days ago


Belait: The Belait District Religious Affairs Office conducted the Bersama Memeduli, Ihtimam Ma’an, Programme as part of the celebrations for Brunei Darussalam’s 41st National Day. The event included the distribution of donations to 45 recipients.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the donations were presented by Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, who serves as the Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary for Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The programme also featured visits to the residences of the aid recipients.

