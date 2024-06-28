Beijing Open to Dialogue, Says Embassy Following June 17 Clash

MANILA—The Chinese Embassy in Manila announced on Thursday that Beijing is committed to managing differences in the South China Sea through dialogue, following recent tensions with Manila over an incident involving the Chinese Coast Guard on June 17.

According to the Philippines News Agency, Beijing remains "committed to properly managing differences" over the South China Sea through dialogue and consultation with concerned countries. The Embassy also stated that China is willing to work with ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the South China Sea and advance the consultation on the Code of Conduct to "jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region."

The statement came as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) indicated it was "working hard" to bring China back to the table to discuss and resolve differences regarding the South China Sea. The Embassy's comment also addressed recent remarks by U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, who stated that "the chorus against threats to peace and stability in the South China Sea is growing louder and stronger each day." Carlson's statement displeased Beijing, which urged the U.S. to "cease harassment of Philippine vessels lawfully operating in the Philippine exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and to halt its disruption to states' sovereign rights to explore, utilize, conserve, and manage natural resources in their territories and EEZs."

The June 17 incident involved the Chinese Coast Guard obstructing the Armed Forces of the Philippines' humanitarian rotation and resupply operations at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin Shoal, resulting in one Filipino soldier losing a finger. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo stated that a diplomatic protest had been filed concerning the incident.

Manalo also mentioned that the DFA is working to convene a dialogue with China to create some "confidence-building measures" following the skirmish. The Philippines and China have an existing mechanism for dialogue on South China Sea issues called the bilateral consultation mechanism, which Manila hopes to convene by early July.