Bazaar Festival 2025 Inaugurated to Promote Local Food Products

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The Bazaar Festival 2025 was inaugurated to introduce and promote village and local food products. It was launched at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital on the afternoon of 30th January.



According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Awang Zainol bin Mohamed, Member of the Legislative Council, officiated the bazaar, which is set to run until the 2nd of February. The festival is co-organised by StarBugs Event Management, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex, and the Kampung Jerudong Consultative Council.



The event also features a traditional game day aimed primarily at engaging the younger generation. Visitors can enjoy the bazaar daily from 3 PM to 10 PM, offering a taste of local culinary delights and cultural experiences.

