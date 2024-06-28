Baguio City to Enforce Clean-Up Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases

BAGUIO CITY—The city government is intensifying its efforts to address the increasing dengue cases by holding homeowners accountable for failing to participate in the clean-up drive.

According to the Philippines News Agency, sanitary inspector of the City Health Services Office (CHSO), "We have obtained a go-signal from the mayor to coordinate with the BCPO (Baguio City Police Office) in implementing the anti-dengue Ordinance." Balisongen stated in a media interview on Thursday that BCPO members, HSO personnel, and village officials would visit households to inspect for mosquito breeding sites beyond just the visible areas.

"Initially, we would just be advising on cleaning their immediate surroundings, but residents might face problems if they continue to neglect to manage the cleanliness of their surroundings," he said. The Consolidated Anti-Dengue Ordinance, which took effect in the first quarter of this year, mandates residents to be proactive in preventing health risks. Health authorities have declared mosquito-borne diseases like dengue no longer a seasonal issue but a year-round problem.

HSO data show 376 dengue cases from June 1 to 26 this year, up from 75 cases from June 1 to 30, 2023. Balisongen explained that the strategy shift aims to change the public's behavioral patterns. "The solution to dengue is not just the government's concern because mosquito breeding grounds are not in common areas and public places but in homes and residential compounds, which are not accessible to the government to clean. The responsibility of cleaning homes and backyards lies with the occupants and owners, and it is about time people realize this," he said.

He added that during visits to the homes of dengue patients where there is clustering, they even saw mosquitoes breeding. "Their loved ones are already sick with dengue yet they continue to refuse to destroy breeding places, posing risks to more family members, their neighbors, and the community in general," he said.