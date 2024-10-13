‘Bagong Pilipinas’ fair reaches out to creative media industry



MANILA: The government’s Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) on Sunday started the two-day comprehensive support initiative worth PHP75 million for over 15,000 members of the creative media industry.

The event titled ‘Paglinang sa Industriya ng Paglikha’ (Cultivating the Creative Industry) at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City focused on uplifting professionals from the film, television, theater and radio sectors with essential services and benefits.

The BPSF had already served more than 2.5 million families nationwide, rolling at least P10 billion worth of government services and aid.

“Ang BPSF ay isa sa mga programa ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na may layuning matulungan ang bawat sektor ng ating lipunan, kabilang ang mga nasa creative industry. Ipinapakita nito na hindi natin nakakalimutan ng pamahalaan ang ating mga manggagawa sa larangan ng sining at media (The BPSF is one of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s programs aimed at helping each sector in our society, including those

in creative industry. This shows that we don’t neglect our workers in the field of arts and media),” House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez said in his message to the beneficiaries.

Among the assistance to be distributed until Monday are PHP5,000 cash aid for each beneficiary under the Ayuda sa Kapos Ang Kita Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and 75,000 kilos of rice.

Beyond the financial aid, House Deputy Secretary General Sofonias Gabonada Jr. said the BPSF aims to equip the creative industry with skills and knowledge through various training sessions and industry-specific workshops.

The event is participated in by 23 government agencies, with access to more than 100 essential government services, such as permits, licenses and health services.

Training programs from agencies, such as the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Department of Labor and Employment, are part of the BPSF.

Source: Philippines News Agency