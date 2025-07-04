Autistic Man Reported Missing in Kampung Lugu

Bandar seri begawan: The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking assistance from the public in locating Muhammad Zulfadhli Safwan bin Haji Abd Rahman, a 36-year-old autistic man who has been reported missing. He was last observed on June 29th near his home in Kampung Lugu, wearing a t-shirt and orange shorts.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Muhammad Zulfadhli Safwan was reported missing from his residence at Number 20 Simpang 30-3-8-10, Jalan Ambil, Kampung Lugu. Concerned authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to reach out to the Sengkurong police station or contact the police hotline at 993. The community is urged to assist in locating him and ensuring his safe return.