Australian trade mission to visit the PH in 2025

Manila: Another Australian trade mission to the Philippines is scheduled next year as part of Australia's bid to help the country utilize the use of technology to accelerate economic growth. "As we all know, President Marcos' priority is to digitalize your country. So it can actually work as a platform to drive economic growth, to link more people into the online economy and economic activities," said Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu during a media reception at her residence over the weekend. "So this is very much where we felt that there was an opportunity for Australian companies with cutting edge technology to share their technology and experience with you, and to come in and look for local partners where they can actually roll some of this out for the benefit of the Philippines," she added. Yu said the trade mission would also include discussions on cyber security. "And of course, when you're looking at digitalizing your economy, cyber security is an important component of that as well," she said. "So I can also see how that would actually be part of this possible mission to the Philippines next year," Yu added. Earlier this month, an Australian delegation composed of senior executives of select Australian firms visited the Philippines for a two-day business mission. In a separate statement over the weekend, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that as part of the business mission, a high-level Australian business delegation led by Shemara Wikramanayake, CEO of Macquarie Group and Australian Government's Business Champion to the Philippines, together with Ambassador Yu, paid a courtesy visit to BSP Governor Eli Remolona, Jr. on Sept. 5. The courtesy call was followed by an economic roundtable on monetary, external, and fiscal affairs participated by senior BSP and Department of Finance officials. Source: Philippines News Agency