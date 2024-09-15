Ateneo, UST prevail in UAAP juniors basketball

Manila: Ateneo de Manila University snapped De La Salle-Zobel's two-game run with a 72-64 win in the UAAP Season 87 juniors basketball tournament at Adamson University gym in Manila on Sunday. Zane Kallos finished with 22 points, 21 rebounds and six assists as the Blue Eaglets and the Junior Archers created a three-way for second place at 2-1 with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Cubs, who pulled off a 91-67 win over the Adamson Baby Falcons. Sky Jazul contributed 21 points and nine rebounds, while YJ Lacsamana and JD Juangco chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively, as Ateneo bounced back from a 77-100 loss to UST on Wednesday. "I give credit to all the boys. When we lost to UST last Wednesday, you could feel during practice that they believed they had let something slip away. They were determined to get back on the winning track," coach Reggie Arumin said. Vince Magan sank a three-pointer to put the Junior Archers ahead at 64-62, 2:12 remaining. But the Blue Eaglets rallied behind Kallos and J azul to take command at 69-64 enroute to victory. "I expect that from him. Big things are expected, and he's a very good and respectful kid," Arumin said of the 13-year-old Sky, son of pro player and Letran legend RJ Jazul. Ram Luna led La Salle with 24 points and eight steals followed by Melvin Tailan with 13 points and Magan with 12 points. Meanwhile, Jhon Canapi scored 32 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals while Andwele Cabanero added 14 points and 11 assists for UST. Chrys Gomez had 16 points while Craig Fongtong made 13 points and 16 rebounds for Adamson, which took its third straight loss. Source: Philippines News Agency