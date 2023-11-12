Ateneo De Manila University Secures Men’s Badminton Title, Advances in Women’s Basketball Semifinals

Quezon City - In a dramatic showdown late Saturday night at Centro Atletico Badminton Center, Ateneo de Manila University edged out National University (NU) with a narrow 3-2 victory, claiming the men's badminton crown in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86. The crucial win was led by 19-year-old Lance Vargas, who defeated Mark Velasco in a tense final singles match, securing Ateneo's sixth title in the past decade.

According to Philippines News Agency, Vargas, a rookie hailing from Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, overcame a challenging start to triumph over Velasco with scores of 10-21, 21-9, 21-13. Reflecting on his performance, Vargas highlighted his surprise at his own play, emphasizing his focus on enjoying the game and concentrating on each point in the do-or-die match. Ateneo's journey to victory commenced with team captain Arthur Salvado Jr. defeating Zed Monterubio 21-12, 21-17, followed by Lyrden Laborte's comeback win against rookie MJ Perez, tallying 17-21, 21-3, 21-4.

The match intensified as NU equalized, courtesy of performances from Julius Villabrille, James Villarante, and the duo of Solomon Padiz Jr. and Perez. Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion expressed immense pride in the team's performance, lauding their potential and execution under pressure. The championship team also included players Justin Vanzuela (co-captain), Allen Penute, Cody Torres, and Earl Nathan Santos.

In another event, the University of the Philippines (UP) clinched third place for the second consecutive season in men's badminton, defeating University of Santo Tomas (UST) with a decisive 3-0 scoreline. Key wins were secured by Kervin Llanes and Jelo Albo in both singles and doubles matches.

Parallel to the badminton triumph, Ateneo's women's basketball team also made headlines by clinching a spot in the semifinals. They emerged victorious against Far Eastern University with a score of 79-66 in Sunday's game at Smart Araneta Coliseum. Kacey Dela Rosa led the Lady Eagles with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, enhancing their record to 8-4 and joining the ranks of NU, UP, and UST in the semifinals. Ateneo's head coach LA Mumar expressed ambitions beyond just reaching the Final Four, indicating a hunger for further success.