Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul, Boehringer Ingelheim Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Shashank Deshpande, highlights the region’s growing role

Boehringer builds on its integrated R&D and manufacturing operations in Japan, a growing presence in China and an expanding network of collaborations and partnerships across the entire region

Boehringer runs more than 200 clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and partners with some 160 institutions

Marking 50 years in Korea, Boehringer reaffirms its long-term commitment to life science R&D in the country

Seoul, Korea – Boehringer Ingelheim today highlighted Asia-Pacific’s increasing importance in global life science innovation. Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK) 2026 in Seoul, Shashank Deshpande, Boehringer Ingelheim Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, said that “Asia-Pacific is rapidly gaining importance as a major pillar in global life science innovation”, driving patient access to new medicines and improving animal health and food chain safety and security.

“Predictable and science-friendly policy frameworks that attract investment are essential to improve access to new human and animal health products,” Deshpande said. “As international competition for talent, research and development capabilities and investments is increasing globally, Asia-Pacific is rapidly gaining importance in life science innovation.” He went on to explain: “We draw on Europe’s scientific depth, the broad US innovation environment and Asia-Pacific’s speed, scale and growing R&D capabilities to drive our global innovation engine. Our ability to integrate technologies and scientific expertise from around the world puts Boehringer in a strong position to deliver breakthrough innovation for the patients and animals we care for.”

Partnering with Asia-Pacific

Boehringer Ingelheim’s partnerships in Asia-Pacific span the full pathway from discovery to patient access. In 2025, the company conducted more than 200 clinical studies with more than 160 academic institutions across the ASEAN countries, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Its screening programs for chronic kidney disease and heart failure have reached more than 72,000 people in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, with several pilots now being scaled by local governments. In Animal Health, its “Stop Rabies” program has provided more than 65 million vaccine doses for dogs and cats across five Southeast Asian countries since 2022.

Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul

“Across Asia-Pacific, we increasingly innovate with the region, not only for it,” said Deshpande. “Progress happens when governments, researchers, healthcare providers and industry work together. This is how ideas move from the lab into clinical practice and successful pilots into national health systems.”

Bridging innovation ecosystems

Boehringer Ingelheim is advancing around 80 projects in its human pharma pipeline alone, with around 50% anchored in external collaborations. Boehringer has operated in Asia-Pacific since establishing its Japanese subsidiary in 1961, where it is one of the only foreign pharmaceutical companies with both R&D and manufacturing capabilities. In 2025, the company invested EUR 300 million in its Yamagata plant to expand its strategic positioning as an export hub for the Asia-Oceania region. Today, there are 65 local clinical studies with more than 1,900 participants, and its 2,280 employees contribute to our global research and manufacturing network.

Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul

50 years in Korea, focused on the future

As host of APK 2026, Korea reflects Asia-Pacific’s growing strengths in AI-enabled drug discovery, health data and clinical research. Boehringer Ingelheim currently conducts around 50 clinical studies in the country and is expanding its partnerships across Korea’s life science ecosystem. Marking 50 years in Korea, the company and Yuhan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of APK 2026, extending their partnership of more than 15 years into clinical and scientific collaboration, as well as patient access.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

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