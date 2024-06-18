As Cases Rise, Dabawenyos Urged to Observe Covid-19 Protocols



DAVAO CITY, With 111 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) reported here this month, authorities have advised Dabawenyos to again adhere to minimum health guidelines.





According to Philippines News Agency, there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) – from 19 in April to 74 in May and 111 in June. Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, CHO officer in charge, noted that the number of active cases recorded at the SPMC has reached 135. Of the cases, 50 are asymptomatic, 69 are mild, 15 are moderate, and one is considered critical.





Ababon explained that active cases and cases recorded monthly differ because some active cases may have been accumulated from the preceding month. “Most of the swabbing is done for those who were admitted. Most of them are unvaccinated, and those who have co-morbidities, such as high blood, diabetes, those who have respiratory illnesses, the old and the very young. They are the vulnerable group,” he said.





However, Ababon clarified that they had not received any report confirming that the recorded cases were of the Covid-19 FLiRT variant. “Regardless of the variant, our surveillance continues. The CHO no longer practices isolation, contract tracing, and vaccination for a year now,” he said.





Ababon added that the CHO would establish temporary treatment and monitoring facilities for Covid-19 patients if the number of cases continues to increase. “The public is advised to wear face masks once again, observe social distancing, and practice handwashing and hand sanitizing,” he added.

