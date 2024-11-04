General

Appreciation Certificate Presented for Home Repair Initiative.

2 days ago


KAMPUNG PENANJONG: A project to repair the home of a senior citizen in Kampung Penanjong, Tutong District, conducted by the Kampung Penanjong Consultative Council in collaboration with the Association of Disabled Children, KACA, Tutong Branch, has been completed. The presentation of an appreciation certificate for the repair works was held this morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the appreciation certificate was presented by Awangku Arif Anuar bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, Acting Tutong District Officer. Also present was Haji Awang Abd. Alim bin Haji Awang Othman, Managing Director of KACA. Dayang Napsah binti Drahman, aged 75, lives with her son who is also one of the Tutong Branch KACA members.

2 days ago

