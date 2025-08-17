Application Window to Open for Brunei Higher Education Institutions

Bandar seri begawan: The Ministry of Education, through its Higher Education Department, has announced the commencement of the HECAS online application process for the January 2026 intake for the Academic Session 2025/2026. This application window is available for local Higher Education Institutions, specifically Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA) and Politeknik Brunei (PB), and will begin on Monday, 18th August.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the registration will start at 9 in the morning and will close on Thursday, 11th of September at 3 in the afternoon. Students interested in applying to these institutions should ensure they complete their applications within this timeframe.