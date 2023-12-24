Ankara Reports Increased Chinese Military Activity in Taiwan Strait

ANKARA: Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported an escalation in military activity over the Taiwan Strait, involving Chinese fighter jets and a surveillance balloon. This development occurred over the past 24 hours, marking a notable increase in tensions in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the detected aircraft included models such as the J-10, J-11, and J-16. These jets reportedly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, a demarcation that has historically acted as an informal boundary between China and Taiwan. The crossings were observed at various points in the northern and central sectors of the strait. In response, Taiwan has deployed forces to closely monitor the situation and ensure regional security.

Additionally, the ministry highlighted the detection of a Chinese balloon, observed late Saturday morning. The balloon was sighted 97 nautical miles (112 miles) northwest of Keelung, a northern port city in Taiwan. It was flying at an altitude of approximately 6,100 meters, further intensifying the surveillance concerns in the area.

The median line, while not officially recognized by Beijing, has traditionally served as a buffer zone between China and Taiwan. However, recent years have seen an increase in Chinese aircraft breaching this line, indicating a shift in Beijing's approach towards Taiwan. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, a stance that is starkly contrasted by Taiwan's insistence on its independence, a position it has held since 1949.