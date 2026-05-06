HEFEI, China, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China Daily has released a news report about Anhui province.

Located in eastern China, Anhui is a province of remarkable contrasts – where millennia-old traditions thrive alongside cutting-edge innovations.

Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn

Content creator Joe Burns proudly shows off his coffee, freshly delivered by a drone, in Hefei.

[Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

All of these make it an appealing place to travel for global visitors, including the recent delegation of 10 influencers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Mexico, and Nigeria.

Gathering in Anhui from April 20 to 27, the visitors’ journey began on Tunxi Old Street in Huangshan. From Huizhou cuisine and calligraphy brushes to lacquerware, and local inkstones, they gained a sense of the region’s cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

The next stop was Huangshan’s Qimen county, home of the world-renowned Keemun black tea. Amid lush spring landscapes, participants walked through plantations, picking fresh leaves and learning about traditional tea-making techniques.

As night fell, Zhanqi village in Huangshan’s Shexian county lit up with fish-shaped lanterns. Here, the influencers joined residents in learning the traditional fish lantern dance.

At Xin’an Wellness Center, the influencers experienced an AI facial diagnosis model. Russian content creator Artem Usov said, “I just took a few pictures of my tongue and my face, and it gave me such a long diagnosis about my body. I think it is great.”

In Hefei, the tour shifted into “future scenarios.” At the Hefei Smart Robot Public Service Platform — often referred to as a “robot university” — they witnessed robots performing tasks in simulated environments such as supermarkets and kitchens. Nigerian influencer Oluwabunmi Jimoh commented, “I can confidently say that China’s technology has reached another level.”

The futuristic experience continued with autonomous “air taxis,” self-driving buses, and drone delivery services. At Heyi Aviation, participants experienced low-altitude transportation firsthand, including a ride in a pilotless aerial vehicle.

In Wuhu, participants experienced the traditional art of iron painting — transforming solid metal into delicate works of art. At Chery, a Chinese auto giant based in the city, they engaged with the latest developments in smart driving and AI robotics.

As China’s national English-language daily, China Daily is a vital platform for Anhui to tell its development stories and showcase its image of openness to the world. For more information about Anhui, please check: https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/

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