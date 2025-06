Dallas: American Airlines said on Friday a technology issue was affecting connectivity for some systems, causing flight delays.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Texas-based airline stated that while it was working with its partners to fully resolve the problem, it had not canceled any flights at this time.

Data from FlightAware shows 26% of American’s flights and 30% of its subsidiary PSA Airlines’ planes were delayed on Friday, as of 3:40 PM ET.