

Brussels: Amazon has reached a deal to buy San Francisco-based Bee, a startup that specializes in developing an artificial intelligence-enabled bracelet designed to listen in on and transcribe conversations.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Bee’s $50 wristband can analyze and distill recorded conversations to create summaries, to-do lists, or perform other tasks. Amazon confirmed the acquisition on Tuesday after Bee CEO and co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo announced the news in a post on LinkedIn.