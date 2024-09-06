Alice Guo back in PH

Manila: Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has arrived in the country at 1:30 a.m Friday. The private aircraft carrying the dismissed mayor landed at the Royal Star Aviation Hangar at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City. In a statement, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Guo was accompanied by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, among other officials. The private aircraft carried a total of eight passengers and three crew members. Upon her arrival, the BI immediately executed the mission order against the former mayor facing charges of undesirability and misrepresentation under Philippine immigration laws. 'The return of Alice Guo is a significant achievement for the Philippine justice system and highlights the effective collaboration between international counterparts and law enforcement agencies. This operation demonstrates our unwavering commit ment to ensuring that justice prevails, no matter the boundaries," Tansingco added. Guo was ordered repatriated to the Philippines by Indonesian immigration after authorities arrested her in an apartment in Tangerang City in Jakarta early Wednesday. "Guo remains under the legal custody of the BI while physical custody shall remain with the PNP," the BI chief added. Tansingco noted that she would undergo necessary medical checks and face inquest proceedings. Race against time In a press briefing shortly after their arrival, Abalos said they "raced against time" to ensure Guo's return to the Philippines. "Bandang tanghali, nakatanggap ako ng tawag na binibigyan tayo ng hanggang 1 p.m. ng Indonesia authorities kung hindi ito aalis pa Pilipinas, baka pakawalan nila si Alice Guo. Agad tayong naghanap ng eroplano, kung hindi hindi tayo aabot sa flight, may kaibigan ako na nagpahiram ng eroplano kasi hahabulin natin ung ala una. (Around Wednesday noon, I received a call that we are given until 1 a.m. by Indone sian authorities, that if Guo does not leave for the Philippines, they might release her. We immediately looked for a plane because we will not be able to make it. I have a friend who lent an airplane because we have to beat the 1 p.m. deadline)," Abalos said. Abalos and Marbil arrived in Indonesia early Thursday to meet with Indonesian authorities regarding Guo's turnover. The DILG chief credited Guo's arrest to the strong cooperation between the PNP and the Indonesian National Police. He also thanked Indonesian authorities for their cooperation. In 2017, the two police forces signed a memorandum of agreement on intelligence exchange and joint efforts in combating transnational crime, which include cooperation in searching for fugitives. Death threats The DILG chief said Guo is facing death threats. "Nag request si Alice na kausapin kaming dalawa. Sinabi niya na meron siyang death threats. Inassure ko siya, kami ni chief (PNP), na huwag niyang alalahanin 'yung death threats. Sabihin niya lahat nang to too. Lahat, huwag siyang matakot, maski sino pang malalaking tao ito at siya ay babantayan ng kapulisyahan (Alice requested to talk to us. She said she has death threats. We assured her, together with the chief PNP, she should not worry about death threats. Just tell the truth, everything. She should not be afraid, whoever these 'big' people are. The police will keep her safe)," he added. Guo confirmed Abalos' remarks. She was also asked to remove her face mask but she refused. "Humingi po ako ng tulong sa kanila at masaya po ako na matutulungan nila ako (I asked for their help and I am happy that they will be able to help me). I feel safe," Guo added. The PNP took custody of the dismissed mayor after the Capas, Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 109 ordered her arrest for violation of Sections 3(E) and 3(H) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, filed by the DILG. The court set the bail for each violation at PHP90,000. At 3:06 a.m. Guo arrived at the PNP Custodial Center where she underwent medical examination and booking procedures. Medical assessment by PNP doctors showed that the former mayor's blood pressure and oxygen level yielded normal results. PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, meanwhile, assured that there would be no special treatment for her. Guo was prohibited from using cellphones, airpods and other gadgets. The dismissed mayor will remain at the PNP Custodial Center pending orders from the court on her custody. Source: Philippines News Agency