Albay Students Receive Government Financial Aid for Education

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — Over 3,600 senior high school and tertiary students in Albay province began receiving government financial aid this Monday as part of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program administered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The initial distribution included 1,200 beneficiaries from 47 villages in Tabaco City and 56 in Bacacay.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke during the payout event at San Pedro Community College in Bacacay, this three-day activity aims to support students in the first district of Albay. The party-list group has also facilitated the funding for the Tulong-Dunong Program, Tertiary Education Subsidy, and Student Monetary Assistance for Recovery and Transition of the Commission on Higher Education.

Among the recipients was 18-year-old Vinz Gabriel Bellen from Barangay Baclayon in Bacacay, who waited patiently in line during the payout. Bellen plans to use the PHP5,000 aid for his enrollment fees as he prepares to enter Tabaco College as a first-year student. He expressed gratitude for the government's support, noting it significantly eases the financial burden on his family.

Similarly, 52-year-old Josefa de Guzman Bea from Barangay Mahaponan, Bacacay, highlighted that the financial aid will help cover medical expenses required for her 17-year-old son's enrollment at Bicol University, including necessary medical, dental, and x-ray tests.

The AICS program provides a social safety net intended to assist individuals and families in recovering from crises, ensuring that unforeseen events such as illness or family emergencies do not hinder educational opportunities for students in need.