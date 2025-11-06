Akwel: Nine-month revenue down -3.6%

Champfromier — Thursday, November 6, 2025

NINE-MONTH REVENUE DOWN -3.6%

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, has recorded, over the first 9 months of 2025, a published consolidated revenue of €730.7M.

Consolidated revenue (from January 1 to September 30, 2025)

in €m — unaudited 2025 2024 Variation PCC variation (1) 1st quarter 255.6 263.5 -3.0% -4.0% 2nd quarter 255.0 265.3 -3.9% -2.7% 3rd quarter 220.1 228.9 -3.9% -2.0% Nine-month total 730.7 757.7 -3.6% -3.0%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.

In the third quarter of the year, AKWEL recorded a decline in reported activity of -3.9%, which is comparable to previous quarters, and -2.0% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Revenue for the nine-month period by geographic production area is broken down as follows:

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): €491.3M (-1.6%)

America: €214.8M (-6.7%)

Asia: €24.6M (-13.6%)

Consolidated net cash excluding the impact of lease liabilities amounted to €168.9M on September 30, 2025 (before disbursement of the €8.0M dividend on October 7). This represents an increase of €19.6M compared to June 30, with an investment envelope of €8.4M this quarter, which is comparable to previous quarters.

For the coming year, the Group anticipates a double-digit decline in its consolidated revenue for 2026. This forecast largely reflects the expected decrease in volumes of SCR tanks and is further compounded by an unfavorable outlook across all product lines: the cancellation, postponement or significantly delayed commencement of several programs related to the production of electric vehicles. There is a lesser impact from the discontinuation of some fluid and mechanism programs for vehicles with internal combustion engines as well as hydrogen engines.

An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration. Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 8600 people worldwide. Euronext Paris — Sub-fund B — ISIN: FR0000053027 — Reuters: AKW.PA — Bloomberg: AKW:FP

