Agusan Sur towns exceed immunization targets

Five municipalities in Agusan del Sur have achieved over 100 percent of their targets in the ongoing Measles-Rubella bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine Supplementary Immunization Activity (MR-bOPV SIA) in the province. In a report Tuesday, the provincial health office (PHO) said their health teams have successfully carried out the immunization activity in the different towns since May 1 and attained a 96.2 percent vaccination rate for MR and 78.9 percent for bOP. The province has a total target of 62,647 children aged nine to 59 months, and 17,819 children aged zero to 59 months for MR and bOP immunization, respectively. As of Monday, 60,302 children have received their MR shots and 14,074 for bOP vaccines. The municipality of Veruela obtained the highest rate of MR vaccination with 121.9 percent accomplishment as of Monday, or 4,671 children receiving their vaccines out of the 3,829 target. The town also got an 87.5 percent accomplishment rate in bOP vaccination with 3,024 of 3,454 children immunized. San Francisco municipality, meanwhile, got a 117.5 percent vaccination rate for MR with 8,614 children vaccinated out of the 7,327 target. Likewise, Bunawan town achieved a high MR vaccination rate of 111.7 percent with 5,157 children jabbed out of the 4,615 target, and a 118.2 percent rate in bOP inoculation with 1,042 children vaccinated out of the 881 target. Prosperidad also attained a 105.5 percent MR vaccination rate or 8,599 from its 8,144 targeted children. Esperanza municipality also registered a 101.5 percent bOP vaccination rate with 1,459 out of their 1,437 target children.

Source: Philippines News Agency