Agri, infra damage from ‘habagat’, recent typhoons reach P12-B

The combined damage to agriculture and infrastructure caused by Typhoons Egay and Falcon and the southwest monsoon has topped PHP12 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday. In its updated bulletin, the NDRRMC placed agricultural damage at PHP5.9 billion in the Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and the Cordillera region. Infrastructure damage, meanwhile, was estimated at PHP6.8 billion in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao region, Soccsksargen, BARMM, and Cordillera. About 81,371 houses were reported damaged in 12 regions. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities remained at 30, with 12 confirmed so far. The total number of reported injuries is 171, with 152 validated. Reports of nine missing persons are still undergoing confirmation. About 1,366,489 families or 5,357,470 individuals were reported affected by these weather disturbances. According to the Office of Civil Defense, the affected families are a combination of those displaced and those not needing removal from their residence but whose livelihoods have been affected.

Source: Philippines News Agency