After More Than 100 Projects, EBC Financial Group Builds a Foundation to Make Its Giving Last

The Singapore-registered EBC Group Foundation, funded entirely by EBC Financial Group, sets one condition for every project it supports and aims to help at least 6,000 people by the end of 2027

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) has launched the EBC Group Foundation to give its charitable work a structure that lasts. Announced on the sidelines of iFX EXPO Asia 2026, the Singapore-registered Foundation is funded entirely by the Group and brings together work that has spanned more than 100 projects in dozens of countries over five years. Every project it supports must meet one condition: the money and materials must reach the people who need them.

EBC Group Foundation

“Every business moves wealth from one place to another. What defines a company is what it chooses to do with what it earns. Our teams have acted on that belief one hospital ward, one classroom, and one community at a time. The Foundation makes sure that work continues across borders, year after year,” said Andria Phiniefs, Marketing Director, EBC Financial Group.

The Question Behind the Foundation

The Foundation grew out of a question EBC’s leadership has wrestled with for years and shared openly at the launch: what does a company in the financial markets owe beyond its own success? The Group’s answer is that earning honestly is only part of the responsibility. The other part is what that wealth is used for.

Until now, that answer has depended on the initiative of individual teams. Teams across the Group are encouraged to visit a hospital every month, with children given priority, and many have worked with schools, charities, and relief funds in the communities they serve.

EBC Group Foundation

A Long Standing Record: From Tainan to Lagos

After Typhoon Danas struck southern Taiwan in July 2025, EBC contributed to Tainan’s official relief fund to help families restore basic services and rebuild. In December 2025, EBC visited and supported children at Wat Sakaew in Thailand, and in September 2026, its teams in Mongolia provided school supplies to vulnerable children. In Nigeria, EBC donated notebooks and school bags to students at Isolo Junior Secondary School in Lagos and You-Nik Group of Schools in Abuja, where a lack of basic classroom materials is still a daily barrier to learning.

EBC Group Foundation

EBC Group Foundation

Two longer commitments run alongside this work. Since March 2024, EBC has partnered with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) to support the education and empowerment of girls and young women and has been recognised as a Friend of Asia Pacific. Since April 2024, it has supported United to Beat Malaria (UTBM), a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, against a disease that, according to UTBM, still kills a child nearly every minute. In 2026, EBC Financial Group signed a 3-year partnership extension as well as became the Gold Sponsor of the Move Against Malaria 5K (MAM5K) 2026 Virtual Run.

EBC Group Foundation

One Condition for Every Project

The Foundation turns that team-by-team initiative into a shared standard across the Group, built around a single test: does the help reach the people it is meant for? Delivery partners must be locally registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or charities that have passed EBC’s due diligence checks, and beneficiaries are selected through a documented process focused on lasting impact.

The Foundation is also open to projects brought to it by others. Charities and community groups can propose work for support, and each proposal will be considered case by case against the same test.

EBC Group Foundation

EBC Group Foundation

Around 80% of the Foundation’s resources are expected to go to orphan care, covering education, essential living supplies, counselling, career guidance, and financial literacy for children who have lost both parents or whose parents cannot provide care. The rest will support needs that regional teams identify on the ground, from school and university outreach to youth financial education and community projects.

The First Two Years

By the end of 2027, the Foundation aims to reach at least five regions, support at least 300 children through orphan care projects, and help at least 6,000 people across all its work, completing an orphan care project in every region. These are targets, not guarantees, and EBC will review progress against them every quarter.

EBC Group Foundation

EBC Group Foundation

Regional teams will launch projects in four regions by the end of 2026, with a wider progress report due in the first quarter of 2027. From 2028, and subject to review, EBC may open ways for clients and partners to take part. Details will follow if that stage goes ahead.

“There is an old Chinese saying we return to often: flowing water does not race to be first; it aims never to stop. The Foundation is built in that spirit,” said Phiniefs.

For more information about EBC, visit www.ebc.com

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About EBC Financial Group

EBC Financial Group, headquartered in London, UK, is a comprehensive financial services group licensed and operating in multiple key jurisdictions worldwide. The group offers over 200 Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including foreign exchange, precious metals, energy, stock indices, US stocks, ETFs, and digital currency. With branches in major global financial centres such as Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Hong Kong, its service network covers over 100 countries and regions.

Regulation is the cornerstone of trust in the financial industry. EBC’s various operating entities hold financial regulatory licenses issued by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), strictly adhering to local regulatory rules in their operations.

Leveraging its FCA-regulated liquidity access, EBC has established long-term and stable partnerships with over 50 leading banks and non-bank liquidity providers globally. By integrating clearing-grade liquidity quotes, EBC provides clients with direct access to the primary liquidity market, delivering highly competitive institutional-grade liquidity depth and bank-level spreads, allowing clients to easily enjoy extremely low transaction costs. All clients within the group can enjoy top-tier liquidity access through its FCA license; even for offshore accounts, quotes and orders are ultimately processed by a UK company. Combining big data and AI algorithms to optimize order matching mechanisms, EBC achieves over 87.6% of its orders executed at more favourable prices. For high-frequency and high-volume traders, EBC offers the customized EBC Private Room, a dedicated segregated trading channel that conceals trading orders and avoids market order manipulation. EBC is also one of the few licensed brokers in the industry capable of providing qualified professional investors with FCA liquidity clearing accounts with leverage up to 100x.

The Group’s core management team has over 30 years of experience working in large global financial institutions, having gone through multiple complete financial cycles. They have held core management positions in institutions regulated by the FCA, SEC, and CFTC, and their expertise covers key areas such as brokerage business, operations management, compliance and governance, and corporate risk management.

EBC has been named World Finance’s “Best Broker in the World” for four consecutive years, earning the trust of over 5 million registered users worldwide. Upholding a long-term perspective, the Group actively fulfils its social responsibilities: as an official partner of FC Barcelona, it collaborates with the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics to promote financial education, supports the UN Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” project, and partners with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) to advance women’s empowerment and social equity.

EBC firmly believes that everyone who trades seriously deserves to be treated seriously.

https://www.ebc.com/

Media Contact:

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Aldric Tinker

Global Public Relations Lead

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