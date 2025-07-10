Admission of New IBTE Students Marks Beginning of Academic Journey

Berakas: The Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE is dedicated to preparing students for real-world jobs through practical-based learning and industry collaboration. The institution’s core values, encapsulated in the acronym CREATE-Competence, Resilience, Excellence, Innovation, and Collaboration-are emphasized during the Orientation Week for new IBTE students for the August 2025/2026 academic session, held at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Doctor Haji Mohd Zamri bin Hj Sabli, Director of Technical Education, stated in his speech that students would be equipped with technical skills and guided in communication, leadership, and problem-solving. A total of 1,625 new students are attending the Orientation Week, which runs until the 14th of July. Throughout their study period, students will participate in various programs designed to enhance their skills and prepare them for future careers.