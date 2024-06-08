Adamson University and Bacolod Tay Tung Vie for Title in Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational

Manila – The Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League will culminate with a championship match between undefeated teams Adamson University and Bacolod Tay Tung at the Adamson Gym main court on Sunday. The two top squads are set to face off at 4 p.m., following earlier matches that will decide the third and fifth place winners.

According to Philippines News Agency, who secured the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 title earlier this year, are gearing up for a strong performance in the finals. "We must continue to work hard, focusing on improving our passing and attack," Yude commented following their semifinal victory over National University-Nazareth School, with scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-17. Shaina Nitura, the MVP of UAAP Season 86, leads Adamson’s team, supported by players such as Samantha Cantada, Abegail Segui, Mary Ann Del Moral, Lhouriz Tuddao, and setter Felicity Sagaysay.

Bacolod Tay Tung, the reigning champions of Palarong Pambansa, also aims to claim the league title after finishing third in last year’s tournament. The Thunderbolts defeated Kings' Montessori School of Quezon City in their semifinal match, with scores of 25-18, 25-14, 25-23. "Adamson is strong but we will try. It's a big help because we're preparing for the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu next month," said Bacolod coach Ian Macariola.

The event will also feature matches for lower placements, including Arellano University versus Far Eastern University-Diliman at noon for fifth place, and Bethel Academy against Lyceum at 10 a.m. for seventh place.