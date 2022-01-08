A senior citizen was a victim of a fatal road accident at U-turn area in Lumut Highway, Belait District, 6th January night.

An early investigation found that the accident involved two vehicles and a driver was found to be unconscious due to implication caused by the accident. The Fire and Rescue Department’s personnel helped to get the victim out from the vehicle and all victims were immediately rushed to the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital, Kuala Belait.

Investigation conducted by the Police found out that the fatal victim was a 63-year-old man and has suffered severe head, hand and back injuries. Meanwhile, other victims are in stable conditions. The police is still investigating the cause of accident and fatality.

Source: Radio Television Brunei