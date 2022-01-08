The opportunity to explore the Tutong River while enjoying the natural environment is a beautiful and unforgettable experience. The local makes full use of the opportunity to enjoy the experience with the family or friends.

The service began its operation a year ago by a group of youth from Tutong District. A number of packages for Tutong River Cruise Service are available under ‘Tambang.bn’. Since Brunei Darussalam was hit by COVID-19, the country’s citizens and resident now choose to carry out recreational activities in the country with their families. Among the packages offered include island tours, fishing, community tours and nature attractions.

Awang Haji Abdul Mateen Bolkini bin Haji Ahmad, Manager of ‘Tambang.Bn’ in an interview with RTB Crew said albeit the pandemic, business remain as usual. It is hoped that the service will become a value added to Tutong District tourism, apart from generating income to the communities in the district.

Source: Radio Television Brunei