8 domestic flights canceled due to bad weather

Eight domestic flights have been canceled as of 7:50 a.m. Tuesday due to inclement weather, the Manila International Airport Authority reported. These flights are: -- PAL Express (2P) 2905/2906 Manila-Antique-Manila -- 2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila -- Cebu Pacific (5J) 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila -- CebGo (DG) 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila Tropical cyclone wind signals were hoisted over several areas in Luzon due to Typhoon Goring that was last tracked 220 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, The weather bureau also forecast occasional or monsoon rains over the Visayas over the next three days due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Goring. Some areas not under any wind signal may also experience gusty conditions due to the southwest monsoon, the bureau said.

Source: Philippines News Agency