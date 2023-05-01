7 NPA rebels killed in clash with soldiers in Northern Samar

At least seven members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed during an encounter with soldiers on Sunday in the upland village of Bobon town in Northern Samar. Troops from the Army's 803rd Infantry Brigade had an armed encounter with 40 rebels in the hinterlands of Santander village in Bobon town following a tip from residents of sightings of armed men in the outskirts of their village. The armed rebels belong to the subregional guerrilla unit and remnants of the dismantled front committee-2, subregional committee emporium of the NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee led by Mario Sevillano. The Army's 8th Infantry Division (8ID) in a statement late Sunday said Sevillano is a notorious rebel leader who perpetrated numerous atrocities in Northern Samar province. Soldiers called for close air and artillery support since the NPA lair was heavily fortified and surrounded by prohibited anti-personnel mines. Maj. Gen. Camilo Ligayo, 8ID commander, said the success of the operation was made possible through the efforts to clear the NPA's area of operations, blocking their logistical and operational support. "Last year, we cleared the area of operations of the front committee 2 that prompted their dismantling with the help of local government officials. The people in Northern Samar now understand their duty to end insurgency,' Ligayo said. The same NPA unit is notorious for numerous atrocities in Northern Samar such as ambuscades, extortions and killings, according to Ligayo. One of which is the attack of two unarmed Citizen Armed Force Geographical Units Active Auxiliary members in San Isidro, Northern Samar last August 2021. Likewise, multiple warrants of arrest for murder and attempted murder have been filed against members of said for their inhumane activities. Soldiers recovered one R4 rifle, two M16 rifles, one AK47 rifle, anti-personnel mine and subversive documents. Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police reported Sunday night that a wounded member of the NPA's front committee 2 surrendered to village officials of Trangue village in Catarman town and was turned over to the Northern Samar police mobile force company. Police identified him as alias Kurati, 29, resident of Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar, a medical officer of the communist terrorist group. The wounded rebel who suffered multiple face injuries, managed to escape during the firefight with soldiers early Sunday in Santander village. Policemen rushed him to the Northern Samar provincial hospital. The rebels' front committee 2 that operated in the boundary of Samar and Northern Samar provinces was dismantled last year with the capture and surrender of some of their combatants and recovery of several firearms.

Source: Philippines News Agency