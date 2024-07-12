53,000 Vulnerable Manila Residents to Receive Monthly Cash Aid

MANILA — Some 53,000 members of the vulnerable sector in Manila are set to receive their monthly allowances under the social amelioration program (SAP) of the city government this month. Mayor Honey Lacuna announced Thursday that the city's Department of Social Welfare will distribute monthly allowances to certain sectors identified under the SAP.

According to Philippines News Agency, the beneficiaries include 35,235 persons with disabilities (PWDs), 14,069 solo parents, and 3,820 minors with disabilities (MWDs). The city will release approximately PHP157 million for this assistance. Each beneficiary will receive PHP3,000 cash, from January to June 2024, at PHP500 per month.

Lacuna urged recipients to use the money wisely and avoid spending it on vices. She emphasized that while the amount may not be substantial, it is intended to help recipients cope with the rising cost of living. Recipients can visit the Manila Department of Social Welfare's Facebook page or inquire from their barangays on how to claim their benefits.

Taguig Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff to Receive Free Annual Physical Exams Meanwhile, the Taguig City government announced on Thursday the grant of free annual physical examinations (APE) for around 5,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public elementary and high schools in the city. The free medical examinations will be conducted from July 1 to 31, according to Mayor Lani Cayetano.

The initiative aims to promote preventive healthcare and early detection of potential health issues. The annual physical examination covers a comprehensive range of health assessments, including physical examination, vital signs monitoring, chest X-ray, complete blood count (CBC), dental assessment, visual acuity check, clinical breast exam, pap smear, and all necessary diagnostic tests for early detection and treatment of any illnesses.

Junior high school teacher Romel Sua from Taguig Integrated School highlighted the importance of these examinations for educators' health and well-being. "The APE is a big help to us educators as it allows us to check our health and to make sure that we are always physically fit this coming school year," Sua said.

School nurse Lyka Mae Cruz from General Ricardo G. Papa Sr. Memorial High School thanked the local government for its proactive approach in providing these examinations.