52nd Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation Council Conference

The Ministry of Education recognises the significance of foundational learning by placing great emphasis on early childhood education through the efforts on the development of the National Quality Framework, the National Quality Policy as well as a National Quality Curriculum Framework specifically in teacher capacity building and professional development workshops at the early childhood level. The Minister of Education emphasised the matter at the 52nd Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation, SEAMEO Council Conference and the 6th Strategic Dialogue of Education Ministers, SDEM held on 8 and 9 February in Manila, Republic of Philippines.

Yang Berhormat Datin Seri Setia Doctor Dayang Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Md Salleh as the moderator of the First Round Table has shared efforts that have been made by Brunei Darussalam towards prioritising foundational and lifelong learning. Among others are the development of the Digital Transformation Plan that aims to transform the education sector, by streamlining the processes and making use of technologies to enhance education. The conference was hosted by the Department of Education Philippines as the chair together with the SEAMEO Secretariat. The theme for this year's 6th SDEM is “Prioritising Foundational Learning and Lifelong Learning: Investing in Literacy, Numeracy, and STEM Education in the Digital Era".

Source: Radio Television Brunei