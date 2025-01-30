46 Children Benefit from School Supply Drive 3.0



Bandar Seri Begawan: A total of 46 children received contributions through the ‘School Supply Drive 3.0′ Project, organized by WeCare Association in collaboration with Jame’ Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Youth, Syababburroja.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the project is part of WeCare’s ongoing efforts to provide assistance to communities in need, focusing on the educational needs of students from low-income families. The initiative aims to positively impact underprivileged children and their families by providing both moral and material support to encourage success in education.





The donation handover event took place at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, Kampung Kiarong, marking a significant moment for the beneficiaries and organizers alike.

