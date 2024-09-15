2,000 families displaced by Tondo fire

Manila: At least 2,000 families were displaced by the massive fire that razed a tenement area in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Saturday. City government officials conducted a wellness check to make sure that basic necessities were met, according to a news release on Sunday. Also provided were hot meals and clothing while waste disposal was prioritized. Some victims opted to stay in makeshift tents set up along Road 10, Mel Lopez Boulevard and Maginoo Street instead of sharing space in the three evacuation centers - covered courts of Barangay 105 and 106 and General Vicente Lim Elementary School, which suspended classes on Monday. Other residents went back to the site of the tragedy to salvage whatever materials of value. 'Magsasagawa ng makeup classes kapalit ang araw na walang klase (There will be makeup classes),' the Manila Public Information Office said. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto were at the site and returned Sunday to check on the victims. The fire erupted around 11 a.m. S aturday, quickly engulfing buildings made of light materials and partially spreading to neigboring communities. Task Force Bravo was raised at 1:33 p.m., which meant at least 28 fire trucks were needed. A helicopter from the Philippine Air Force 505th Search and Rescue Brigade also flew over and helped douse the inferno. Source: Philippines News Agency