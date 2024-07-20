1st Film Education Convention Set in September

MANILA — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will stage the first Film Education Convention (FilmEC) on September 17 to 18 at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Aside from screening short films by students, the FilmEC will gather industry and academe stakeholders for panel discussions, plenary talks, and film book sales.

According to Philippines News Agency, "The FDCP has put together the FilmEC to gather both teachers and students of film to converge, get to know one another, and engage in conversations that will break barriers of language or institutional representation." Nine schools registered with the Academy Film Society (AFS) will assist in the promotion of FilmEC.

Prior to the FilmEC, the FDCP will host film screenings, talkback sessions, and workshops in universities and cinematheque centers. This includes a curated selection of student short films and talkback sessions with filmmakers at Cinematheque Centre Manila on July 19 and the University of Makati on August 27.

The FDCP, together with the Filipino Screenwriters Guild, will continue its regional screenwriting workshop for beginners. Five slots per region are open to AFS members in Iloilo, Negros Island, and Davao. "We're here to learn, immerse, and understand film education in the Philippines, exposing newcomers to real-world filmmaking," Reyes said.