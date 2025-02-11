15 UBD Students Awarded Scholarships for Studies in Hangzhou



Bandar Seri Begawan: 15 Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) students have been selected to continue their studies in Hangzhou, China, under the Joint Scholarship Programme between Hengyi Industries, UBD, and Zhejiang University. The students, who are pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical and Process Engineering, are part of the 12th batch to benefit from this initiative.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the scholarships were officially awarded on February 6, 2025. The recipients will spend one and a half years at Zhejiang University, where they will receive fully-funded education. This programme is designed to provide students with advanced knowledge, specialised training, and international exposure in the field of chemical and process engineering.

