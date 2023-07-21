14.6K Surigao Norte residents get P72-M TUPAD pay in H1 2023

At least 14,672 residents in Surigao del Norte whose sources of livelihood were affected by calamities and the pandemic, have benefited from the government's emergency employment program from January to June this year. In a statement Thursday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 13 (Caraga Region) said about PHP72 million worth of payments were released to the beneficiaries through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD. 'From urban centers to rural areas, the beneficiaries were engaged in different tasks, including repair and maintenance of community facilities, cleaning and greening initiatives, disaster response, and rehabilitation efforts,' DOLE-13 said. The amount was released through a series of payout activities, it said, adding that the TUPAD program is a testament to the agency's commitment to assisting the unserved and underserved sectors in Surigao del Norte. 'With the continuous effort and support from various stakeholders, it is hoped that the program will continue to flourish and alleviate poverty in the province of Surigao del Norte,' DOLE-13 said. Mary Grace Prudente, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the government for the help her family received through the program. 'It is not just about money. It is also about the hope and support it brings us. It provided me with an opportunity to earn a living and contribute to my community,' Prudente said. DOLE-13 said the TUPAD program would continue to provide aid to the affected families in the region this year

Source: Philippines News Agency