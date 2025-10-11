WiSA Fortifies Offerings and Strategy to Further Address Growing Home Audio Categories with Low-Cost Transmitter Module, WiSA Connect Mobile Application, and Interoperability Self-Certification Process

New WiSA solutions reduce cost and improve time-to-market for products in the growing soundbar, home theater, home speakers, and TV markets, focusing on high-quality sound, and immersive multichannel audio

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), through its Acoustic Science Division’s Wireless Sound Association (WiSA), today announced three new key components to their assortment of industry-leading solutions: WiSA E Falcon Transmitter Module, WiSA Connect Mobile Application, and WiSA Certification Application.

Each solution is key in helping consumer electronics brands bring high-performance and interoperable audio components to market, allowing consumers to connect and control simple immersive multichannel audio experiences that are available across a wide range of price points.

WiSA Falcon Transmitter Module

The WiSA Falcon 5GHz wireless module is engineered to provide superior wireless sound for low-cost speaker and soundbar applications.

Why Falcon flies above the competition:

Uses TDM protocol which is compatible with major soundbar chip vendors and can be paired with WiSA E receiver modules such as WiSA E Endeavour.

A compelling alternative to 2.4 GHz Bluetooth, outperforming it with superior RF performance, uncompressed audio transmission, fixed low latency, and support for more audio channels.

Optimized for economical home theater applications, including soundbars, TVs, set-top boxes, projectors, and wireless audio hubs.

Can transmit up to eight independent 48kHz 16 or 24-bit audio channels with low latency.

Bidirectional data transfer features, available on all WiSA Modules, enables designers to incorporate additional features into their products such as volume controls, amplifier controls, custom DSP tuning, lighting controls, or sensor feedback information for AI implementations.

By leveraging the Wi-Fi protocol, 5GHz UNII bands, and proprietary Dynamic Network Optimization and Error Correction algorithms, all WiSA E modules maintain performance in congested environments.

WiSA E Falcon’s cost-optimized design requires no extra components or proprietary codecs, which helps to lower the bill of materials (BOM) cost and simplifies the integration process. The module also offers secure audio transmission with Wi-Fi AES 256-bit encryption.

Works seamlessly with the WiSA Connect mobile application, enabling users to easily view and control all WiSA E Certified components in their home.

Can leverage the WiSA Certification Application provided by the WiSA Association for quick and easy interoperability certification, guaranteeing seamless interaction and connectivity with other certified WiSA E components.

“Datavault’s suite of WiSA-enabled sound solutions is strategically positioned to meet growing consumer and industry demand for premium audio quality, seamless connectivity, and intuitive portability,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “We remain focused on advancing our industry-leading audio technologies and extending their applications into emerging domains such as robotics and high-fidelity Web3 experiences.”

WiSA Connect Mobile Application

The WiSA Connect app seamlessly connects to your local Wi-Fi network and immediately finds all WiSA E certified components in your home. This allows full control of adding or removing speakers, creating independent audio zones with full customization features for an ideal audio experience.

“We expect technology to simplify and streamline our lives,” said Tony Ostrom, President of the WiSA Association. “Our goal is to make system setup, device control, and connectivity effortless for anyone using WiSA certified solutions. WiSA Connect is a direct result of that commitment.”

The WiSA Connect app also controls the forthcoming WiSA SoundSend E audio hub providing a plethora of tuning capabilities and customizable user presets.

WiSA Certification Application

The WiSA Certification app streamlines product development and certification for solutions using WiSA E technology, ensuring flawless operation and interoperability with other WiSA E products. The app guides developers through all WiSA E interoperability requirements, conducts testing, and provides active feedback at every step of the way. Products are issued WiSA E Interoperability Certification upon completion and approval enabling seamless integration of all products across single or multi-brand systems.

“We have streamlined the WiSA Certification process by creating this mobile application for use during product development and for the actual certification process,” said Tony Ostrom, President of the WiSA Association. “This app is designed to help our partners bring high-quality, interoperable products to market faster than ever before.”

The WiSA Certification app will be made available on tablets provided by the WiSA Association and comes in tandem with all the technical documentation and support needed to effectively and efficiently integrate WiSA E technology and certify for interoperability. Brands can easily track progress during the development process as well as retrieve historical data from current or previous programs. The app and the testing it provides can also be extremely useful to brands and products not seeking interoperability certification.

To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offerings, visit www.wisatechnologies.com .

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT ) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

