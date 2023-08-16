Wet Wednesday in parts of PH due to ‘habagat’

The southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring rains over parts of the country on Wednesday, the weather bureau said. "This will cause cloudy skies and high chances of rains over Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Obet Badrina said in the agency's 4 a.m. weather bulletin. PAGASA forecast scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and BARMM due to the southwest monsoon. Flooding or landslides are possible in those areas due to moderate to heavy rains. "The rest of Luzon will experience warm weather at noon. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon through evening," Badrina said. Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms are forecast to prevail over the rest of the country. Meanwhile, he said no weather disturbance is expected to enter or develop in the country until the weekend. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail across Luzon. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency