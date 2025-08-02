BusinessEconomy

Walmart’s Mexico CEO Ignacio Caride Steps Down

Bandar seri begawan: The chief executive officer of Walmart’s Mexico and Central America unit, Ignacio Caride, is stepping down from his role and from the board of directors effective immediately, the company said in a statement on Friday.



According to Radio Television Brunei, Walmart Chile Chief Executive Officer Cristian Barrientos Pozo will serve as interim CEO until a recruiting process is completed. Barrientos Pozo, who previously served as senior vice president of operations for Walmart de Mexico, has extensive experience driving expansion, store openings, and digital transformation. The company noted that he brings more than 26 years of retail experience to his new interim role.

