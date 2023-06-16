VCI Global Marks Debut into Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Big Data Industries Through Partnership with Fusionex

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into discussions with the Fusionex Group (“Fusionex”) to establish a mutually beneficial exclusive collaboration between both parties.

This partnership envisages VCI Global providing AI and big data consulting services to its clients. With a primary focus on Southeast Asia, while keeping opportunities open worldwide, VCI Global has selected Fusionex as its technology partner. The global AI market, estimated to be valued between USD110 billion and USD120 billion in 2022, presents immense potential for growth. Furthermore, industry projections indicate that the Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a compound average rate of 35% to 40% from 2022 to 2030.

Leveraging Fusionex’s Analytics GIANT solution, VCI Global aims to deliver value and strategic guidance to its clientele. With its expertise in analytics, Big Data, machine learning, and AI, the multi-award-winning data technology market leader, Fusionex, empowers its clients in managing invaluable insights from the vast amounts of data available.

“Economies are frantically bridging gaps between businesses and the fast-evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence, that are made available to markets. This collaboration is thus ideal as whilst tapping on Fusionex’s expertise, we subsequently are able to offer our consulting expertise to our vast network of members,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

“AI represents the most revolutionary and promising field of technology, playing a vital role in the development of all sectors and industries. The transformative power of AI promises to usher in a new era of efficiency, automation, productivity, strategic planning, and decision-making, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation in these areas. The partnership with VCI Global serves as an impetus to augment their offerings with our technology solutions and expertise,” said Jacob Isaac, Managing Director (New Technologies) of Fusionex.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award-winning data technology leader specializing in Analytics, Big Data Management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its state-of-the-art offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data.

Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Forrester, Edison, and Huffington Post, Fusionex is one of the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative, and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises [SMEs]) that spans across the United States, Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also a MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company.

Gartner’s report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionexgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

