Training Intensifies for ASEAN School Games Athletes



Bandar seri begawan: With only a few days left until the 14th ASEAN School Games, the country’s athletes are continuing to train hard. For the athletics events, 31 students have been selected to represent the country, emphasizing the importance of their preparation.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the intensive training regimen is designed to boost the athletes’ enthusiasm, discipline, and consistency, setting them up to perform at their peak levels. The focus on these key areas is essential as the athletes gear up for the competition.

Certainly, high hopes are placed on the country’s young athletes. With continuous training and support from all parties, the athletes are expected to compete fiercely and strive for success at the games.